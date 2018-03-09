Football thrillers in Women’s Varsity matches

GOODRICKE AND CONSTANTINE college came out on top in the 7-a-side Women’s Football Varsity matches on Sunday afternoon.

Goodricke took on Josephine Butler in match ‘A’ but found themselves a goal behind midway through the first 20-minute half. Confusion between the defence resulted in a looping free-kick, eventually ending up in the back of the net after a couple of ricochets. The hosts were quick to respond, however, and striker Jasmine Lawton skipped past two defenders to level the score just five minutes later. With the score all square at the break, there was very little to separate the two colleges.

Butler were quick out of the blocks in the second half and soon regained the lead with a shot from just outside the box flying into the right-hand corner of the net. Goodricke women’s football have not qualified for Varsity for a number of years and the players sensed that this was an opportunity they should really be taking.

With York edging closer to claiming an overall Varsity victory, there was an extra element of pressure upon the players’ shoulders to get the win.

The home side enjoyed a sustained period of pressure in Butler’s half and were rewarded when Lawton again put them level, with a low long-range shot finding the bottom corner of the net. With five minutes remaining, Goodricke took the lead for the first time in the match and Lawton claimed her hat-trick after she broke clear of the defence to calmly slot the ball past Butlers’s keeper.

The away side failed to mount any real pressure in the closing stages and looked resigned to defeat before the final whistle went.

Captain, Maddi Cannell, said she was “delighted” with her college’s win. “I’m really pleased we managed to come out on top and push York closer to overall victory.”

In the other women’s football game, Constantine claimed a 6-4 victory over Trevelyan. Cheered on by an impressive and noisy Constantine crowd, Karli Smith scored four of the team’s goals with Heather Macdonald and Rebecca Smith also adding to the score.