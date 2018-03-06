On & On: The Temple of Groove

On & On’s latest event, The Temple of Groove on Friday 2nd March demonstrated why their events are some of the most sought after tickets in York.

With a mixture of funk and groove the crowd were kept entertained all night by the DJ and some rather marvellous displays by an aerial hoop dancer. However, although the idea was good for the aerial dancer, I think that Fibbers is too small a venue for such an act, especially when half the dance floor has to be shut off.

On & On’s mixture of techno and disco music, followed a markedly similar pattern to On & On’s last event, the Festival of Light, which may need to be redressed for their next event, although it was still a brilliant set appealing to many York students who desire something completely different from the traditional York Party scene.

Moreover, the visual display, which matched the music set, was again outstanding, helping transform the normality of Fibbers into something truly remarkable, which will never fail to surprise and delight me. Similarly it was good to see that the organisers kept with tradition, keeping the Bierkeller area open, alleviating the main dance floor of some pressure, and gave greater room for dancing the night away.

The ability of On & On to sell out yet another event, illustrates their prowess in the York party and disco scene as they never fail to deliver on what they promise, which in this case, really was a Temple of Groove.