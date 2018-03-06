Interview: Athena Paginton

DW: How did you prepare for the minki presentation? AP: I gathered together my favourite embellishments and palettes as I knew I wanted to mix my world with Minki’s. It’s very important for me to be surrounded by positive energies so I built my core team which was made up of my friends who are both make- up artists and other creatives in the industry. DW: Did the designer have an input into the final looks seen at the presentation?

AP: Yes – we held a system where I would design a look, and Minki, Erika (stylist) and I would adjust and direct the designs. I designed a total of four looks in the presentation test, all of which we built until we reached the nal designs which were shown for the presentation. DW: What was your favourite makeup look from the presentation?

AP: My favourite looks were on the models Chanel, Yuki and Olive. My team and I applied jewelled brows onto the girls with a contrasting watercolour wash onto their lids. We played around with a variety of colours for the paints – all of which were hand mixed on the day. Everything else stayed minimal to keep the focus on the eyes. DW: Have you always been interested in makeup artistry? AP: Make-up happened quite naturally from painting onto bodies during art lessons in school… it was then that I discovered make-up and knew that I needed to move to London to pursue my career here!