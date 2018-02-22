York floorballers win first-ever full-length match

YORK’S ANTICIPATED FLOORBALL match away at Nottingham proved to be an intense and even battle between two teams comparing their much improved quality as the end of the season approaches.

The game marked the first time ever York have played a full-length 60 minute match, split into four 15 minute periods.

The game started with a bang. Piotrek Przyborowski opened the scoring for York with a sweeping finish after only two minutes, which kickstarted a blitz of black and gold which the hosts could not deal with. At the end of the first period York led 5-0, with great goals from Alice Aldridge, Theo Munro, Mirjam Weilenmann and a second for Przyborowski rounding off the initial period.

After a short break, the second period began and Nottingham came out with renewed vigour, pressing York at a higher rate and completing more incisive passes. However, York weathered the storm and a goal from Chee Zheng Yang brought the game to halftime with the score 6-2.

York still felt confident going into the third period. A hattrick goal for Przyborowski placed them into a commanding 7-2 lead, which caused jubilant celebration from the travelling spectator contingent made up of families of York’s players. A strong rally from the hosts towards the end of the period made it 7-4 going into the final break and period.

York were determined to finish the game strongly and felt confident despite having run hard in 45 minutes of floorball up to this point. Five goals followed in a frantic opening few minutes of the period. Fortunately for York, the white rose scored three of those goals to close off the match. Chee scored twice more to complete his own hattrick, either side of the goal of the game from Aldridge, who showed phenomenal close control to dribble around two defenders before tricking the Nottingham goalkeeper with a clever finish into the bottom corner.

York ran out 10-6 winners on a fabulous day for the club, where the fast start proved to be decisive in a brilliant, well-fought and fair game for both teams.