ONE DAY ONLY: Northern Youth’s Latest Event

On February 19th, The Northern Youth hosted their latest event, “ONE DAY ONLY”, a pop-up shop and after-party in Orillo Studios. The night was a success, and made over £700. All profits from the night, after costs are accounted for, will go to Mind.

The pop-up shop featured clothes from upcoming designers, many of whom are students at the University of York. The brands on offer ranged from Sophie Lincoln’s beautiful hand-made pastel fleeces and loose bohemian jumpsuits to Simple Boy’s minimalist graphic tees expressing young love. Other designers include Blurred Edge Apparel, Saint Shugi, SILKS, TNY Merch, Collection 26, and Minnie Peck.

The after-party kicked off at 8pm, and the clothing racks were pushed away to free the space. Three different DJs, Harry LGG (Single Mum), Freddy Wordsworth, Dom Crampp (inkhromo), chosen by DROP., played throughout the night. The bar was open, so people milled around, enjoying the music and the atmospheric space that is Orillo Studios.

The Northern Youth is a creative network of young people in York who are trying to divert some of the London-centric arts world to the North. The twist is that their events are in support of Mind, a charity which deals with mental health. Mental health is a serious and widespread issue affecting too many young people, and Northern Youth want to help do something about this through events that promote creativity. For this event, proceeds from both tickets and the clothes sold went to the charity.

Recently, The Northern Youth have hosted a few events. They held Disco D’Amour, a room in Fibbers for Soul Candy on February 15th which fit the Parisian Valentine theme, with pink everywhere, but with DJs playing disco and funk to help everyone dance the night away.

They also hosted Unconventional Spaces: House, where they transformed a student house into an informal art exhibition, as well as Slay on Words, a poetry slam.

In the future, The Northern Youth are planning another Unconventional Spaces, a Slay on Words event, and Millenial Minds, a creative collective.