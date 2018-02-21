Eating and drinking to your heart’s content

Valentine’s Day is lurking around the corner and whether you have a date or not, everybody deserves to treat themselves; whether it’s going out with friends and sharing ex horror stories over a few cocktails or just simply taking your favourite person for a romantic candlelit dinner for two. As York is one of the top cities to wine and dine, with the most independent restaurants and bars in the UK, here are a few to mull over while you make your plans for 14 February.

Little Italy: 12 Goodramgate

To start the night with a delicious bang get yourself a sharing platter from Little Italy on Goodramgate for an amazing taste of authentic Italian cuisine. Admittedly, their menu is not the most affordable, as the gamberoni all’aglio con pomodoro with king prawns and squid ink linguine in a lick-the-plate lobster bisque sets you back £21.95. However, it is (I promise you) well worth it. They have, of course, other tasty dishes on the menu that are not as steep, but will still tantalise the taste buds, such as fresh pasta dishes from £11.95.

Pairings Wine Bar: 28 Castlegate

If you’re a wine buff and fancy splashing out as a treat, try Pairings, an independent wine bar in Castlegate which takes pride in their vast selection of wines and locally sourced food. It is encouraged that you try their wine flights and sample a few different hand-selected wines, but if just one big glass is more your idea of vino-heaven then prices start from as low as £3.60 a glass. The bar has an atmosphere of sophistication and class, so it is certainly worth popping in with your ‘beau’, even if it is just for one before heading on to somewhere else.

Cosy Club: 19-22 Fossgate

When you walk into Cosy Club in Fossgate, it is like stepping back in time. The 1930s décor is spectacular. Once an old cinema house, this bar and restaurant is the perfect place to unwind while feeling elegant and classy. Start your night with a round of sophisticated reinvented cocktails including a rum and vanilla old-fashioned, the English Garden gin cocktail or the rhubarb and ginger bramble all from as low as £6.75. Afterwards, indulge in their tapas featuring pigs in blankets and salt-and-pepper squid from £4.25 each or 3 for £11.95. Who said that a sophisticated date had to be expensive?

Fossgate Social: 25 Fossgate

This tiny yet cosy bar has something to offer everyone. Located amongst York’s best independent bars and restaurants they offer craft ales, botanical gin cocktails and more all with really low prices. Their cosy beer garden decorated in fairy lights is definitely worth a look at too.

1331: 13 Grape Lane

To get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day, or perhaps an anniversary, try 1331’s suitably named cocktails: Aphrodisiac, Forbidden Fruits or Kiss From A Rose. They even offer two for one on cocktails from Sunday to Friday so it won’t break the bank! 1331 is a friendly family-run bar offering reasonably priced drinks, food for any occasion, great music and simply good old-fashioned fun!