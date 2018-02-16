Big Student Survey Launches

YUSU has launched the Big Student Survey, to gather information from students about their experience at the University of York. The data gathered from the survey will help to influence how YUSU represents and supports its students. As an incentive to encourage students to participate in the Big Student Survey, YUSU is offering prizes which include Polaroid cameras, Black Cards for Official YUSU Club Nights, and a free ticket to the Summer Ball.

The survey enquires about YUSU’s effective representation of all students, and whether students perceive YUSU as allowing students to make change happen and have their voices heard. It also invites students to judge the visibility of the representatives of various networks of student representation such as YUSU Sabbatical officers, and course, department, and faculty representatives, and asks whether students have an awareness of what each of them do in their capacity.

The survey aims to take into account and examine all facets of student life. Students are encouraged to expand on the opportunities on offer to them and whether they have: participated in York’s societies and sports clubs; found employment at YUSU’s commercial outlets; been involved with volunteering or Raising And Giving opportunities; or held positions within a college JCRC or Student Association.

YUSU hopes, through student participation with the survey, to discern whether the student opportunities on offer at York have made a positive contribution to the personal development of its students. It also asks whether such involvement will have a long-term value once they leave university and start seeking employment. The survey gathers feedback on YUSU events, support and advice services available to students, and on the quality and value of the campus’ student bars and cafés Courtyard, The Kitchen, Glasshouse, and The Lounge.

YUSU President Alex Urquhart told Nouse: “This survey is a rebrand of what was the ‘Student Life Survey’. The annual survey generates data and evidence about what students want and need for the elected officers to use in campaigning and representing students views to the University. With the views of several thousand students it strengthens the arguments me and the other officers can make in our discussions with the University.

“Asking students their opinions and views so we can then try to respond to them is one of the key reasons we exist! In previous years, data from our annual survey has contributed to campaigns and lobbying that eventually led to the creation of Spring Lane Teaching Building, expansion in the Library opening hours and the creation of degrees with a placement.”