DCAFC launches mental health campaign

DERWENT COLLEGE Association Football Club have launched a campaign in support of tackling the stigma around men’s mental health, in partnership with the club’s charity, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The #BestManProject by CALM seeks to encourage guys across the UK to be a ‘Best Man’ to their mates all year round, with weekly practical tips on how to offer support to a friend who’s struggling. Their tagline? “Why do you need a wedding to be a Best Man?”

Launched by the Duke of Cambridge earlier this year, alongside a number of other famous faces, the project represents CALM’s latest bid to prevent male suicide, the biggest single killer of men under the age of 45.

Derwent AFC are encouraging each and every club member to sign up to the project, with the eventual hope that they can proudly announce that everyone within and connected to the club is ‘in the know’ when it comes to supporting their mates with issues such as these.

Derwent AFC President, Will Leafe, feels the club’s support for the campaign can have a serious impact on attitudes towards mental health: “As a club, we have always sought to encourage our members to be open about struggling with life at university. We make it very clear that they should always feel comfortable talking to any captain, teammate or myself at any time.”

The #BestManProject, CALM say, is “collecting, sharing and inspiring the collective wit and wis-dom of best mates all over the country” as it seeks to transform the dynamic of male friendships to include open, honest conversation about struggling with mental health. Derwent AFC also display the CALM logo on the sleeves of their shirts, as well as the charity sponsor on their training tops. Later this term, the club will also be hosting a charity poker night in D-Bar in support of the charity, an event which follows the CALM 5-a-side tournament hosted back in October.

Will went on to say: “We are, unfortunately, often subject to very lazy stereotypes around ‘lad culture’ within University football clubs. It’s something I’ve been very keen to tackle, and this is just one of the ways in which we can show to the wider University community that we have very different values to other sports clubs across the country.

“This is a club where you don’t have to conform to any ridiculous notions of needing to ‘man up’ to fit in here. We want to open a serious and honest conversation about men’s mental health, and about how we can all be there for our best mates a little bit more.”

This support comes at a significant time of year: 1 March will see the celebration of University Mental Health Day. To support CALM’s campaign, you can purchase Torch Songs Jukebox through their website.

CALM also offer a wealth of advice and information on their website around mental health issues, as well as operating a helpline for those in need from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year with the telephone number 0800 58 58 58.