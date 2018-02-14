Teammates: Aditi Patel of women’s lacrosse

Name: Aditi Patel
Position: Mid-defence
Course: Environmental Science
Year: 1
Most Dedicated: Cara Ullyatt – she never misses a practice and it shows in her play.
Biggest Lightweight: Cara Ullyatt – every time in Salvos without fail she gets legless.
Best Motivator: Poppy Bellgrove – she is an audible presence whenever we play.
Most Improved: Olivia May – her catching has improved, she is twice the player she was six months ago.
Most Natural Ability: Shrina Patel – she’s a fierce attacker and her cradling style is brilliant.
Most likely to be injured: Alyce Chard – she has broken both her cheekbones playing.
Best Fresher: I think I’m going to have to say myself, I’m not going to lie. I’ve been playing a long time