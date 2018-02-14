Teammates: Aditi Patel of women’s lacrosse

Name: Aditi Patel

Position: Mid-defence

Course: Environmental Science

Year: 1

Most Dedicated: Cara Ullyatt – she never misses a practice and it shows in her play.

Biggest Lightweight: Cara Ullyatt – every time in Salvos without fail she gets legless.

Best Motivator: Poppy Bellgrove – she is an audible presence whenever we play.

Most Improved: Olivia May – her catching has improved, she is twice the player she was six months ago.

Most Natural Ability: Shrina Patel – she’s a fierce attacker and her cradling style is brilliant.

Most likely to be injured: Alyce Chard – she has broken both her cheekbones playing.

Best Fresher: I think I’m going to have to say myself, I’m not going to lie. I’ve been playing a long time