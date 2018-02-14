FA under scrutiny for Neville appointment

THE APPOINTMENT OF Phil Neville as the new England women’s manager seemed to be a kick in the teeth for the women’s game and female managers across the country.

Neville reportedly did not even apply for the position yet has found himself leading one of the best women’s national teams in the world. This is made all the more pertinent when paired with the fact that he has zero experience as a manager – not even as a manager in the women’s game but in football generally. Unless you count one game as an interim for seventh tier Evostick side Salford City, who he part owns with the rest of the class of ’92.

It is easy, therefore, to see why the appointment has been criti-cised. Hiring an underqualified and inexperienced manager seems a nonsensical move given that England are predicted to be one of the favourites at next year’s World Cup, hosted in France. It appears to be an unnecessary move, given the recent success of the women’s team, reaching the semi-finals of the last European Championships and the World Cup. Why take such a non-chalant step in hiring an unknown? This contradicts the stance taken by the head of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell who, when asked about the lack of female managers, said “we haven’t proactively gone out and tried to address the big issues. Now we are doing this.” Thus, we can clearly see that with the appointment she is not addressing the big issues as England opted to hire a big name over experience.

When Neville’s profile is contrasted to that of Mo Marley, his opposition for the manager’s job, the difference is astounding. Not only does she have the experience of 14 years as a player in the women’s game and 41 caps for England, but she has also achieved remarkable success with Everton Ladies. These successes include winning the League and FA Cup, the only silverware that Everton have won since the start of the 21st century. Furthermore, this success was also translated to international level, reaching three European finals in four years, winning once for the England under-19s. In the comparison between the two you can clearly see the more qualified and experienced manager to lead England women at next year’s World Cup.

However, some would argue that the precarious state of women’s football and the con-tinual drive to achieve greater popularity is behind the Neville appointment. One thing you cannot argue is that while Neville certainly lacks the necessary experience or qualifications, he does bring a certain pedigree, something which is useful to the women’s game, which is always looking to raise the profile of their sport. A glittering career saw him amass over 500 Premier League appearances and win 14 trophies, playing for Manchester United and Everton. While he does not have any direct first-hand management experience, he has assisted with coaching at two of Europe’s historically great clubs, Manchester United and Valencia.

However, the controversy surrounding Neville’s appointment did not end with the notion that he was not the best candidate for the job. After he was named the England women’s manager, sexist tweets came to light from several years ago, as one tweet read “Relax I’m back chilled – just battered the wife!!! Feel better now!” Neville has since clarified that this was over a table tennis match on holiday. Another tweet read, “Morning men couple of hours cricket before work sets me up nicely for the day!” When one user asked why he did not mention women, Neville replied: “When I said morning men I thought the women would have been busy preparing breakfast/getting kids ready/making the beds – sorry morning women!” After dealing with the ignorance and racism of Mark Sampson in the Eni Aluko case, covered by sport correspondent Kathryn Batte in an earlier edition, the FA’s handling was heavily criticised.

What is sure is that the FA certainly could have done without this scandal It simply serves to further highlight the sheer incompetence of the FA, as it did similarly with the Aluko case. Neville has since come out and apologised for the tweets, stating that the sexist posts are “not a true reflection of my character” in a recent interview with Sky Sports. He is not to be charged by the FA for the tweets, as in the words of chief executive Martin Glenn, “those comments would not meet the threshold for issuing a charge against any participants.” Where we are left then, the women’s game is mired in controversy for the second time in a matter of months. The arguments over Phil Neville will continue to spark debate, but what is clear is that the FA have clearly not learned from their previous mistakes.