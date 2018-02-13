Paris: Five Days in the City of Light

Last Summer, my friend and I spent five incredible days in Paris. Paris is notorious for being expensive as well as beautiful, but we went for it and booked a cheap Airbnb and the Eurostar, and surprisingly, the trip was doable on a student budget.

Paris is famous for its iconic attractions such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. However, these main sites are packed with people, which can feel incredibly claustrophobic. Because of this, there is nothing I can advocate more than seeing Paris on foot. We arrived at the Louvre before its opening at 9am and the queues were already building up. Luckily, as EU citizens under 26 (making use of this while it lasts!) we had free entry into most museums and sights.

In my opinion, the Orangerie Museum is more worth a visit. It is a small museum which is home to Monet’s enormous paintings of lilies. There are three rooms, each with four paintings of scenes of the water in Monet’s gardens and the surrounding flora and fauna. His impressionistic style, the pastel colours, and the natural subject of his work creates a sense of peace and calm. His work is a celebration of the beauty and simple movement of nature.

We visited many spectacular churches and cathedrals, including Notre Dame and Sacre-Coeur, but none were as impressive as Sainte-Chapelle. It is covered in stained glass windows stretching from oor to ceiling. The sun shines through the reds and blues of the glass, drowning you in a breathtaking spectacle of light.