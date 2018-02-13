Fashion in Film

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Where would we be without Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy Little Black Dress? Breakfast at Tiffany’s earned its icon status for the opening sequence. Hepburn’s timeless dress spawned a resurgence of little black dresses among women and countless replicas. Grease (1978)

So much can be said about the costume design that it can be quite hard to know where to begin. From slick quiffs, leather jackets, pink bomber jackets and Sandy’s transformation from wholesome and naive student to Pink Lady; the costume design transforms Grease from high-school drama to cult level. La La Land (2016)