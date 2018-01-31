Bunkering Down: the Unheard Story of Tirana

Culture shock is hard to experience within the comfortable confines of Europe. Equally, a properly immersive experience of local tradition is often difficult to attain for the everyday European traveller. This isn’t the case in Albania, a small, but not insignificant nation not far from the southern-most tip of Italy. The second one enters the country, the new currency and new language hits you hard.

Visitors usually enter Albania via Rinas International Airport in Tirana, the modern capital city of an otherwise largely rural nation. Urban Tirana is hospitable to all its visitors, from the budget-oriented to the luxury-seeking, offering a wide range of activities for the curious tourist. I would advise anyone visiting to ensure they take advantage of the free walking tour offered by the city, as the local guide will escort you through local landmarks and narrate the bittersweet history of Albania to which no guidebook can do justice. All you need to do in return is remember to tip.