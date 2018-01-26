What’s On in York?

What events are coming up over the next few weeks? Here are a few things to look out for.

LitSoc Spring Fling

1 February 2018

Pitcher and Piano

Let’s face it, we have all imagined ourselves in the 1950s aesthetic. Whether you are into rock and roll or rocking a petticoat, Litsoc’s 1950s-themed Spring Fling is sure to be your thing. Jive with us 7-11pm Thursday 1 Feb-ruary at Pitcher & Piano. Also watch out for our Poems and Pints events!

Pantomime Society presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

25-27 January, Central Hall 7.30pm. £4.50.

Soul Candy,

16 February 218

Fibbers: £5/£6/£7

Had Las Chicas found what they were searching for? Is this love or lust? Paris beckoned with its mysteriously irresistible strangers hiding in the shadows. Where else could a passion so deep be found in a chance encounter? Follow the call of the disco ball, find your Parisian Valentine below…

LipSync Lollapalooza

18 February 2018, 9.30pm, Fibbers, £8 on the door

Classical concerts

Fagiolini, 31 January, Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall at 7.30pm. £5.

Roy Howat (piano), 7 February, Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall at 7.30pm. £5.

On&On,

2 February 2018

Fibbers £5/£7

On&On are back in 2018 and are planning their largest event to date. On&On informed Nouse that there will be lots of surprises at the festival of light. Expect live performances, laser shows, special effects, glitter, confetti, fancy décor and more.

Laugh Till You’re Thor

30 January 2018, 8pm, Valhalla, FREE

ComedySoc Shows

Every Wednesday at 8pm, V/N/045 £3

