York Professor made Dame in Honours

YORK PROFESSOR Pratibha Gai has been appointed a Dame (DBE) after being recognised in the New Year Honours for services to chemical sciences and technology.

Gai works as Professor of Electron Microscopy in the University’s departments of Chemistry and Physics. She is also a co-director of the JEOL nanocentre on campus, which undertakes research on the nanoscale, underpinned by innovative instrument development in electron and scanning probe imaging and spectroscopies.

Professor Gai’s career has led her to pioneering work on advanced electron microscopy to analyse dynamic gas-catalyst reaction on an atomic scale. Gai has also been instrumental in world-leading research on the dynamic atomic processes, which has led to the development of new nanomaterials and chemical processes that can be used in a range of high technology applications including catalysis, energy, healthcare, chemicals and food coatings, and dynamic electron microscopies. The chemical process and electron microscopy inventions developed by Professor Gai are now used worldwide.

Professor Gai responded to being recognised for her work in the field of chemical sciences and technology: “I am truly humbled to receive this national honour and delighted that the research has received this wonderful recognition. This honour belongs to all the out-standing co-researchers and staff I have collaborated with. I am grateful to them and my main funders the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).”

Koen Lamberts, the University of York’s Vice-Chancellor, praised Professor Gai as “an outstanding academic who has contributed hugely to chemical sciences and technology over many years. She is an inspirational leader in her field and this honour is a wonderful acknowledgement of the impact her research has made in the world.”

One of Gai’s colleagues, Head of the Department of Physics Professor Kieran Gibson described the awarding of the damehood as a “richly deserved” recognition for “her sustained level of international excellence in studying matter at the scale of individual atoms. It is testament to all her work in developing novel ways of imaging the nanoscale in real time, which has huge impact across the fields of chemistry, physics and beyond.”