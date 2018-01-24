York 1s pocket the title at Coventry Open

THREE TEAMS REPRESENTING the University of York Pool Club made the trip to Coventry to participate in a multi-university tournament. Returning victorious, with York 1s winning the team tournament with a convincing 6-2 win over Leeds 1s in the final.

On arrival it was not hard to find the York team. They were in the corner on the beers by 11am.

Teams from the Universities of York, Leeds, Aston, Warwick, Birmingham, Northampton, and Coventry convened to create a 19 team, 91 player tournament, divided into 4 groups, with the top 2 progressing.

York 1s expected to go far in the tournament and this expectation was realised as they stormed their group to finish top and earn themselves an easier next round opponent as top-seeds. The 2s and 3s did not manage to match the 1s success with both failing to secure a top-two finish in their tough groups.

York 1s’ quarter-final match against Aston 1s ended with a comfortable 6-1 victory. Calum Goodwin and Joe Kimbling put York 2-0 in front before Rowan Gould played the shot of the match – placing his yellow between an over-the-pocket black and the jaw, leaving his opponent with no option but to foul – in his win which made it 3-0. Joe Kimbling secured the fourth frame by potting the black off of the cushion to quash any comeback.

Competing with Coventry 1s in the semi-final, Coventry won the opening frame, but York went on to win the next five placing themselves firmly in the ascendancy. Coventry kept the affair alive by winning the 7th frame, but Sean Terry dashed hopes of a Coventry comeback by securing the all-important sixth win to set up a North East derby final against Leeds 1s.

Goodwin ensured the first frame of the final went to York. Tom Dee then came out on top in a dramatic finish to his frame against Paul Allen in which Allen potted the white when looking for position on the black. Dee sunk the black to make it 2-0. Terry then made it three, before Michael McDermott pulled one back for Leeds.

Despite the intensity of a tournament final, the York team continued to have a beer in hand, if not the cue. And they had every right to be confident with Kimbling making it 4-1. A Dee-Allen rematch resulted in Leeds pulling another one back, but wins from Gould and Kimbling earned York 1s a brilliant victory, silverware, and £375 prize money.

Club president Tom Dee said: “Incredibly proud to have taken down the Coventry Open 2018 pool tournament this weekend… [N]ow hopefully onwards to more pool and trophies the rest of the year!”

York also had success in the singles tournament. Kimbling went the furthest with a run to the semi-final which he lost 2-0 to Birmingham’s Sam Eardley. Regardless, his third place finish was a triumph for the club.

Particularly notable was the fact that seven York players reached the last-32 with Nouse Sports Editor Adam Philpott amongst them.

The team victory and the successes of the singles players mark this tournament as a seminal moment in the history of the club.