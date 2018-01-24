Dining out without splashing out

So January is finally upon us, and while Christmas has undoubtedly hurt the purse strings, there’s no shortage of places to eat out in York and with more and more restaurants offering deals for students or lunch menus, there’s no need to break your budget to eat out once in a while.

Best for dinner with friends: Oscar’s

Oscar’s Wine Bar and Bistro, located on Swinegate, is the ideal location if you want a change from a cheeky Nando’s when dining out with your friends, and, offering a 25 per cent discount on full priced items with an NUS card, it won’t break the bank either! The restaurant offers a range of vegetarian dishes and they are particularly renowned for their burgers, which are made from Yorkshire beef and served with fries in a brioche bun which will certainly ensure that you won’t leave hungry. There is also an excellent selection of vegetarian options, including a delicious spicy bean burger topped with guacamole for £7.20 and veggie nachos for £8.95.

Best for parental visits: Ambiente

There are two Ambiente restaurants in York, one on Fossgate and one on Goodramgate, with the former being the bigger of the two. The restaurant offers a wide menu and a good wine list as well as pitchers of sangria, with an excellent lunch menu on weekdays from 12PM to 5PM including three dishes from the ‘tapas rapido’ menu for £10.95. The menu features a range of Spanish classics like paella and calamares, and there are quite a lot of vegetarian options as well. The food is sure to impress and the casual tapas style of dining is perfect for a laid back meal with your parents. My personal favourite is the chorizo y patatas, which pairs perfectly with a pitcher of red sangria.

Best for a date: Rustique

While French food is often associated with a certain perception of snobbery, Rustique breaks the stereotype by serving delicious food in a warm and homely atmosphere. The restaurant is decorated with French posters, and offers a set menu deal with two courses for £14.95 or three for £17.95. This is available 12PM-10PM Monday-Thursday, 12PM7PM on Friday and Saturday, and 12PM-9PM on a Sunday. The menu features French classics such as duck confit and more familiar dishes such as steak frites. There is bound to be something to please ton/ta chéri(e). In the evenings, the tables are decorated with candles and the extensive wine menu will certainly help to create a romantic atmosphere for a date. There are two Rustiques in York, one on Castlegate and one on Lendal – and the latter has a roof terrace for dining on when the weather picks up.