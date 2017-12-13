Government loses vote on Brexit amendment

MPs have supported a “meaningful vote” on the Brexit deal

The Government has lost a vote in the House of Commons on an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The amendment, tabled by Conservative rebel Dominic Grieve, was passed with a majority of four votes with 309 ayes and 305 nos.

The decision means that Parliament will be given a “meaningful vote” on the final exit deal agreed with Brussels.

In total twelve Conservative MPs, of whom eight are former ministers, rebelled against the Government led by Theresa May.

One of the rebels, Stephen Hammond, has been sacked as the Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party in the fallout since the vote.

A mastermind behind Vote Leave, Conservative MEP Dan Hannan, was quick to write on Twitter that the vote “doesn’t legally change anything” but that a defeat for the Government “will encourage the EU to toughen its terms”.

Labour MP David Lammy, who campaigned for Britain to remain in the continental political union and continues to oppose Britain’s departure, claimed on Twitter that “Parliament has taken back control”.

Mrs May is due to attend an EU summit tomorrow.