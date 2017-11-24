BREAKING NEWS: River Ouse floods

Overnight the River Ouse burst its banks causing flooding around the King’s Staith and Cumberland Street area. The York Press has reported that at approximately 7pm the Foss Barrier was closed, and will remain closed for 48 hours in attempt to combat the rising water levels.

Accounts from students suggest these areas had experienced flooding by approximately 11pm. However, no homes of businesses appear to have been breached by water yet. Today’s news comes amidst reports that Roses rival Lancaster is also experiencing heavy flooding.

This is the first time the Foss Barrier has been used since its £17 million pound upgrade in 2015 after the major cases of flooding across the city, which Nouse reported effected 600 homes and lead to the evacuation of many in the Huntingdon Road area.

By 8pm this morning the Ouse had reached a depth of three meters, while the Foss a depth of eight meters, leaving both open to flooding. The weather forecast does not suggest further rainfall, and the last recorded river level at 2:00pm 24 Friday was 2.94, riverlevels.uk suggest this figure is falling.

Nouse have approached York City Council for comment regarding the flooding.