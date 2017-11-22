Where’s the Wo-Man Booker Prize?

As the prizes for literary awards grow by the year- in terms of money, prestige, guaranteed future success- it’s no wonder that people have become particularly interested in how to scoop one up. It seems that merely being a talented writer is no longer enough. There’s a wealth of tips and tricks to be accessed. According to Guardian writer, Alison Flood, you should be under 50 and entering your seventh novel, which should, ideally, be 378 pages long.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most reliable way to claim a top literary award is to be a man. The Man Booker Prize has had 31 male winners and 16 female since its creation in 1969. But it’s not who the author is that concerns me, rather who the protagonist is. In 2015, novelist Nicola Griffiths investigated the last 15 years of major literary awards, and found that novels focusing on women (i.e. with a central female character) were far less likely to win. One of the most alarming statistics is that Pulitzer Prize has had 8 winning novels about men, by men, and no winning novels about women (by either men or women). The Man Booker Prize was slightly more diverse, with two winners being women writing about women, but saw no men writing about women, and a total of 9 male winners with novels about men. The last title with a female protagonist to win was Anne Enright’s The Gathering in 2007.

Overwhelmingly, the conclusion seems to be that if you want to win a literary award, you should write about men. So why is that? Is the issue that people don’t want to write about women, or that people don’t want to read about them? I spoke to 2017 Man Booker shortlisted author of Elmet, Fiona Mozley, about the issue of inequality in literary awards. She said that, for her, the disparity between novels about men and women was outrageous. “Elmet has a strong female character, but it doesn’t pass the Bechdel test. It makes me think, would I have been shortlisted if Daniel [Elmet’s narrator] had been a girl?”

It’s certainly a worrying thought; if Cathy, the main female character of the novel, had been the protagonist, could Fiona really have lost her spot on the shortlist? She adds that Daniel is very ambiguous in terms of his gender. If he had been a more stereotypical male, might her chances of winning have been increased? Incidentally, this year’s winner was George Sanders, with his novel Lincoln in the Bardo, about Abraham Lincoln.

For Fiona, there is a real concern over whether literature is doing enough to promote the voices of underrepresented characters, in this case, women. She asks, “What is it about our society that doesn’t find their stories interesting?” It’s not a question I have an answer to. Popular novels about women are bought and read every day. Why then, do the most prestigious of prizes neglect them? The fact is that there are vital stories to be told by women and it is time that the literary world gave them the recognition they deserve. Dedicated awards, such as the Bailey’s Women’s Prize for Fiction are not the answer; these novels should be integrated fully and equally. The onus is, somewhat, on the authors. Nicola Griffiths’ research found that no awards had been given to books by men about women, and few male novelists tend to write female protagonists; perhaps men should be taking more of a risk with their subject matter. But it is time that more of an effort is made to promote the voices of women. Literary awards have a responsibility, now more than ever, to ensure that the novels they champion better reflect a diverse spectrum of narratives. The stories of women are out there, and they need to be noticed.