Attitudes to shopping vintage

Vintage doesn’t necessarily mean old. It in fact refers to clothing imitating or of previous eras, deliberately creating a retro look for oneself. With this concept creeping into mainstream fashion, vintage is a whole new market in and of itself. You can get it for cheap in charity shops or splash out on a rare staple of the past. Take Harrington jackets, for example, which were rst introduced in the 30s, and became popularised in the 60s by mods, skinheads and subcultures of the like. Now nearly everyone has a Harrington jacket to mimic that Northern soul look and to incorporate a bit of vintage to their outfit. Even our fellow fashion editor Robyn, as seen above, is shown to be wearing a beautiful outfit made up of all vintage pieces while still retaining a smart, modernised feel. Thus, the team reflect on what specifically it is about vintage fashion that we all love. Lily Abel Shoot Editor Shopping Vintage Vintage shops and predictability are two very different things. Of course, there are the oversized check shirts and denim jackets, but you never know what you’re going to discover in a shop that holds everything: 60’s pinafores; 70’s flares, 80’s shell suits and everything in between! Individuality is a more apt word; each piece is different and has its own story which you can build upon and flaunt in whatever style you want. Vintage shops, renowned for being ‘indie’ and ‘cool’ are also of- ten overlooked for their ethical contribution to the fashion industry. The vintage pieces have bypassed the modern, consumer production system and have found their way into the fashion culture by being previously owned or adapted, making their life span considerably longer and their look so much more interesting. There is something satisfying about buying clothes that aren’t brand new and have certain quirks to them, making them more precious and personal. Vintage shops are about discovering for yourself rather than following the crowd and I think that’s just one of the reasons why they are so popular.

Janan Jama Fashion Editor The Uses and Ethics of Vintage Fashion For me, vintage shopping is a brilliant way of finding a one-of-a-kind gem for quite a bar- gain. The hotspot for such pieces are mainly specialised vintage shops or. more accessible charity shops. This means that vintage fash- ion also constitutes as an example of ethical fashion, as most of what is considered vintage is pre-owned or re-made. Two of my favourite vintage items that I’ve bought are a beautiful and expertly tailored camel coat for only £12, and even a retro Nike jumper for £9. The fact that fashion from decades past are passed on and exist in vintage shops goes to show how they can still retain a modern look and remain timeless. It’s reuse and recycle chic, and since vintage is rapidly merging with mainstream fashion, its unique quality will be all the more popular and sustainable. Robyn Ball Fashion Editor The Individuality in Vintage Shopping There is a certain beauty about vintage shopping that exists in its own realm. At its core fashion is about self-expression and vintage fashion is one of the few ways of truly harnessing that. The experience is unique to every individual as it is about finding something specifically for yourself. Unlike the high street it is not defined by trends and popular culture; instead it celebrates fashion of the past and allows it to be relevant for the present. Far more about loving clothes for their history rather than just merely for their aesthetic appeal.

While fast fashion is instantly gratuitous, vintage shopping is the opposite; it requires searching and patience. Part of the experience is leaving the shop empty handed but being ready to come again the next week or even the week after. It is not for the faint of heart; the joy of finding something new and uniquely your own overrides the feeling of initial frustration. This very joy can be found when sifting among racks of clothes searching for the holy grail item that will leave you feeling satisfied. Vintage shopping ultimately lacks the carelessness of fast fashion; it loves fashion and preserves it, and that in my opinion is where the allure lies. Peter Jacobs Fashion Editor Old Becoming New; Why Is Vintage In? Fashion is dynamic and ever-changing. People’s tastes change and develop over time leading to societal shifts in what is considered acceptable attire. In light of these truths, an anomaly exists; that of vintage fashion. Why is it that people are seeking a return to a bygone era through the clothes they choose to wear? Why is it that people will spend £75 on a pilot-esque mammoth coat when the same warmth could be achieved through a primarni waterproof? The answer to all of this is that our identity. Generation Z has many things that characterise it.