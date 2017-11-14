Day of the Dead; un muy fantastico fiesta.

On & On’s headline event for the winter term, Day of the Dead, proved to be one of the biggest events this term at Fibbers, with the event selling out and thousands cramming into the York music venue for a night of live performances, house music and wavy dance moves.

The On & On team have been putting on events for the York party scene since May 2014, with a motto of “creating parties you won’t forget” the team have put together memorable events for the past 3 years. Each of their events runs with a different theme, which they believe to be vital to creating an atmosphere for all to be a part of. When asked by Nouse why they have this focus on uniqueness to their nights On & On replied “they aim to exceed the expectations” of those who attend the events by “ensuring people never know what to expect when they come”.

On & On have hosted a number of prominent and up and coming DJs including Radio 1 DJ Monki who recently played at the Lovebox Festival After Dark party in Fabric London, which has helped boost the eminence of On & On and helping boost the confidence of future house DJs.

Day of the Dead continued the On & On tradition of having a mixture of funky house and vibrant disco music with a host of glitter and sparks that matched it’s fun and dynamic atmosphere. For possibly the first time in York the music of german techno guru Gerd Janson, whose 2013 album ‘Gerd Janson presents Musik for the Autobahns’ featured and is well worth a listen for anyone interested in techno or those wishing to have a motivating album to hit the gym or write a 2000 word formative to. A tried and tested method.

The set design and composition of Day of the Dead also helped contribute to the atmosphere especially with the continual graphics and paper skulls that continued the halloween spirit whilst York high street is dusting off the Christmas decorations.

Looking to the future, the team are seeking to expand the number of uniquely styled and themed events next year. They further “we always listen to our guests and reps” for any advice or questions to make sure that “every party is better”, breaking the usual monotony of Throwback Thursdays that includes waking up late to your Friday morning seminar with a hazy memory of the night before including the Friends theme tune.