BREAKING NEWS: Working Class and Social Mobility Officer Announced

York votes ‘yes’ to the proposed Part Time Officer position

990 students vote

495 students vote ‘yes’; 472 students vote ‘no’

23 students abstained

Following the past week’s referendum vote on whether the YUSU should introduce a Working Class and Social Mobility Part Time Officer (PTO), it has now been revealed that the result of the referendum has voted in favour of the motion.

Once abstentions are removed, the results reveal 49 per cent of students voted against the motion, while 51 per cent voted for the motion, representing an extremely tight race.

5.1 per cent, or 964 of York’s 19 280 strong student body were required to vote for the referendum to be binding, meaning that with just 990 votes the referendum only just reached the threshold, at 26 votes above quorum.

YUSU Policy Coordinator Jack Harvey commented: “University of York Students have voted to introduce a new Part Time Officer position, a Working Class and Social Mobility Officer that will be tasked with ensuring working class students are considered in decision-making.

“The referendum saw 990 students vote, reaching the quoracy threshold of 5% of the

student body.”

However, the motion is subject to confirmation by YUSU’s Board of Trustees. If approved, elections for the post would be held in due course, likely at the same time as YUSU’s Sabbatical Officer and other PTO positions next term.

The referendum was the result of a motion submitted to YUSU by students in June. Jacob Webb and Michaela Tharby, proposing the motion, said they wanted a new Working Class PTO to “be an advocate for and represent the interests of students from a lower socio-economic background. Working-class students often feel isolated, and are less likely to do as well in educational attainment. This officer position would work to fix this, and make sure York is a leader in working class participation.”