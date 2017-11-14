Australia votes in favour of same-sex marriage

Australian voters have supported the introduction of same-sex marriage in an advisory referendum on the issue with 61.6 per cent voting in favour.

The vote will likely lead to a change in the law undertaken by the Australian government led by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who himself voted in favour.

Over 12.7 million Australians cast their ballots by post over an eight-week long period representing a turnout of almost four fifths of eligible voters at 79.5 per cent.

There has been criticism of the decision to hold a referendum on the issue, with many gay rights campaigners asserting that the ballot provided an unnecessary national platform for homophobia considering polling has long shown a clear majority in favour of equal marriage.

Nonetheless, gay rights campaigners are celebrating the result and await an announcement by Mr Turnbull on the introduction of legislation to implement the decision of Australians.