DROP Sessions hope to reinvigorate York party scene

Next Monday will mark the beginning of a new era in the alternative music scene at York. “DROP Sessions” will begin their campaign to provide local DJs and producers a platform to promote their music.

After the successful launch of popular club night “DROP” by York alumni Arian Sarrafan in 2014, DROP now hope to use the stage they have created to spot talent and help cultivate the dance music community which, until the launch of DROP, was very much underground in York.

However, with the emergence of other similar nights and with interest developing in underground music, Sarrafan now hopes that students will appreciate this style of music outside of the clubbing scene in a more relaxed environment. When asked to describe what is so different about “DROP Sessions” compared to what has previously come Sarrafan responded saying that it is “trying to bridge the gap between going out and staying in.”

Sarrafan went on to state “I’ve met and come across so many talented artists that deserve a spotlight to be seen. Having built drop to something that actually has a bit of a voice and a following now seems the perfect time to launch drop sessions.” By creating a more personal atmosphere by having smaller audiences of around 60 people and locating events in more private, intimate destinations the event and its team hope to culture the underground scene in York.

The DROP sessions will be live-streamed before being uploaded to youtube afterwards in order for artists to gain a wider following, mimicking the format of larger established channels such as Colours Berlin and Boiler Room. The sessions will also feature interviews and details about the artists and the stories behind themselves and their music

The first session will be promoting JD Cliffe, a rapper who began his career on campus four years ago and is currently gaining popularity in London. Alongside him will be his producer Chucks. You can listen to their material below.