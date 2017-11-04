A Note from the Editor

It is not an unheard of statement to say that time works differently in the realms of Nouse. The same can definitely be said for our calendar. Our spring is in Week Three of autumn term with our elections and with a new team in place we all sit fresh faced and keen for what is to come in the next year.

It is also a great opportunity to reflect on the evolution or devolution of our team compared to previous editions. The biological devolution of editors is probably the most visible thing to see. Since the looming six and a half foot figures of Chris Owen and Luke Rix-Standing, the height of editors has declined quite rapidly through a six foot Finn Judge to my rather stump five foot ten. If recent Nouse editors were placed in a line we would resemble some form of inverse Darwinian evolution line.

Thankfully there has been some continuity in the distinctive features of Nouse editors. I have become the third editor to be both a north Londoner and an Arsenal fan (Wenger in or out has always been a highly contentious debate in the office). Similarly all editors have entered Nouse feeling like the Kanye Wests of student media only to realise that we resemble Mark from Peep Show in more ways than we desire.

However, although our team is more diverse than ever, representing a wide cross section of society with students from high in the Swiss mountains to down in the shires of rural Leicestershire, unfortunately journalism is not doing enough to create a diverse and multicultural society outside of its grass roots spheres.

The continual dominance of Kings Journalism masters courses and other similar academically focused courses are resulting in broadsheet journalism becoming more robotic than Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator. According to figures from City University London last year the field of journalism is currently dominated by white males. 94 per cent of journalists are white and 55 per cent of journalists are male. In addition almost half of female journalists earn £2400 or less a month in contrast with men who earn three times as much.

However with the changing means of journalism and a higher dependence on freelance journalism there is no excuse for a greater variety of writers not to be employed. Social media figures are becoming more relevant and are now moving into more mainstream media outlets. The Guardian and Evening Standard are now looking to use writers from all backgrounds, producing opinion pieces from ‘First Dog on the Moon’ to Indigenous Australian opinion pieces, to popular Labour figure Owen Jones.

This is not enough though. More voices need to be heard and these voices need to extend beyond simply the comment sections of newspapers and into other sections in order to provide a different perspective on the same old news, politics and business stories.

So York students of all backgrounds, please sign up to write for Nouse and look out for by-elections. The more weird and wonderful the better.