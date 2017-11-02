Vive York: Campus goes Parisian

When people think York, they think history, they think Whip-Ma- Whop-Ma Gate; I highly doubt they think Française.

What I see emerging, (albeit in subtle forms) in my limited time at York so far is a sizeable contingent of innovative, dynamic but most of all highly fashionable French fancies.

All of this points towards the emergence of a French fashion subculture on campus, one I am positively ecstatic to report on.

In preparing for this piece, I drew upon the talents and delights of three wondrous but crucially very French individuals.

The first of these, a man named Idris, has come to be known as ‘the frustrated aristocrat’ in fashion circles, due to his occasion- ally disgruntled complexion mixing well with his Tom Baker/Georgio Armani style. This devilish cocktail of mood and nobility made

him the perfect choice for this piece, his style as distinctive as it is effortless.

Second, came the wonder that is Sorhna. Sorhna, like Idris, is a Parisian, and oh isn’t it just so. Her fashion comes from what is in many ways a bygone era. Reminiscent at times of Marilyn Monroe while at other times resembling Shakira, Sorhna has the kind of style that only comes about maybe once or twice in a generation. Needless to say, she is a delight to work with.