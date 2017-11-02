STAR Working with UNHCR

STAR Begin Their Winter Aid Campaign & Partner with UNHCR

Image Source: UoYSTAR

Students Taking Action Against Refugees (STAR) joined forces with the UNHCR to be more engaged with the refugee cause. The UNHCR is continuing its #WithRefugees campaign which STAR will be supporting. Any actions from students at the University of York will add to the messages STAR and the UNHCR are sending to world leaders, whom will be deciding on a global compact on refugees in 2018. The first of its kind, this document will be meant to bring about a more predictable and equitable way of responding to the refugee crises that may occur in the future and the current ones being faced. STAR organised a petition competition, with teams battling it out to get the most signatures as their involvement with the campaign. The online petition run by the UNHCR has 1.8 million signatures. Their petition asks for every refugee child to get an education, for every refugee family to have a safe place to live and for every refugee to have the ability to work or learn new skills to support their families.

STAR will be hosting various events over the next few weeks to continue to encourage engagement and raise money. During week six there will be a “Great STAR Bake Off” and a Movie Night (with Ben & Jerry’s) in week eight. They also have their ongoing Winter Aid Appeal. Between October 9th and November 3rd, they are collecting toiletries, warm winter clothes, blankets, sleeping bags and various items to donate to vulnerable populations in camps and settlements across the Middle East and Syria. All of the collected items will be given to the Samara’s Aid Appeal. Further details can be found on the UoYSTAR page on Facebook.