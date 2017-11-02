HesEast Gets a New Way of Getting the Word Out

A new promotion network on Facebook for Heslington East is ensuring students are aware of the diverse music scene in York. The group was started by Nicholas Dann after realising he had missed events last year due to being on Heslington East, and not finding out about events until several months after they had happened. The newly created Facebook group called “Heslington East Promoting Network” will offer event organisers the opportunity to advertise their events on the cover photo of the page.

Dann believes this is an important project as it will show the diversity of events taking place in York, which is sometimes seen to be more of a tourist city than a host to a big musical scene. Aside from the typical club nights, Dann has discovered events like Drop, On&On, Blackbox, SoulCandy and Tremor. Without a system to advertise these to students, they have gone unnoticed – especially by Heslington East residents. Venues such as The Spread Eagle, the Crescent Community Venue and Sotano all host regular events and will be able to advertise on the page. Organisers of independent music shows or nights and charity events independent of RAG can also use the page to promote what they are organising. Dann is working to spread awareness of his page with local charities and landlords of “music-centric” pubs. He is looking forward to upcoming recurring events such as Clkwrk York, which is a techno, jungle, house and world music night. ClkWork’s opening party at Mansion featured Happa, and is posting mixes online for people to enjoy. Dann is also looking to promote Animaux, a monthly party at Mansion run by ex-students which has featured DJ Seinfeld and Airhead in the past.

The Heslington East Promotion Network is just starting up and does not have as much engagement yet. Having only started in February, it currently hosts 330 members and is growing. Founder Dann has commented “It’s ironic trying to promote a promotion network”.