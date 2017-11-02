The New £40,000 Big Alumni Project

Image Source: Yorkspace & Big Alumni Project

New this year, the Big Alumni Project will offer funding up to £40,000 from YuFund donations for projects that will make a lasting impact to lives of hundreds or thousands of university staff and students for years to come. On a bi-annual basis, this sum will be given to a single project run by students and staff from the University. The money from YuFund will be from alumni and friends’ donations. Projects that qualify for the funding will have to address one or more of the aims of solving a problem, making a statement, providing a lasting impact and/or improve the campus environment. Projects should have an aim to impact the experience of all students or staff, or those with special considerations to liberation groups, the wider society or have a transformation impact in an identified research area.

Funding for the project can be spent in a one-off payment or over the two year period. Susie Braithwaite, Deputy Director of the Office of Philanthropic Partnerships and Alumni (OPPA), said: “the Big Alumni Project is a new initiative which aims to maximise the potential of donor support to make a lasting difference”. The hope is for these projects to be ground-breaking, with plenty of funding to enable them to achieve their purpose. The applicants are identified from a campus wide process and can apply as a group or individuals. Braithwaite also said the project will “demonstrate to donors and the campus community the long-term impact and transformative power of alumni and friends support”. Applications are made through a 250 word expression of interest completed via a form that can be found on the Big Alumni Page on the Yorkspace website, and must be submitted prior to the 4th of November 2017. There is encouragement for applicants to submit their ideas even if they are not yet fully formed, to attempt to collect as many options as possible.