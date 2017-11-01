Israeli ambassador to UK in discreet visit to campus

On 18 October, the University witnessed a discreet visit from Israeli Ambassador to the UK Mark Regev, as part of his tour of the north east of England. As a result of the event being promoted, rather than reveal that Regev would be visiting, the University of York’s Open

Lecture team decided to instead promote the event as “‘In conversation with a high-profile Middle Eastern speaker.”

In addition to security measures provided by the University, there was also a large private security presence. Regev was accompanied by both suited police and his own personal body guards, with a member of security was placed at every available exit for the entirety of the event.

Furthermore, the identity of Regev was kept quiet until as late as possible. It was not until 6am on the day of the lecture that all information about the event was disclosed to the general public. Consequently, there was no backlash or protest from students prior to or during the event, and the ambassador was able to swiftly leave the scene undisturbed.

In addition, students were only able to attend the event if they booked a ticket in advance using their University email account, requiring both a student ID card and another form of ID to cross reference with. Due to only a small number of students being able to attend, tickets were quick to run out and all were booked five days before the event. All tickets were provided to students for free.

Spectators at the event stated that it ran smoothly and slightly more quietly than they were expecting, possibly as a result of the additional security provided by police and the ambassador’s private team.

The talk itself did not cover any controversial material, but rather reiterated Israel’s current stance on their position in the Middle East. Regev’s main point focused on how democracy in the region is being placed under threat and, as the only democracy in the region, Israel should receive more support from the international community.

Regev’s visit to the north east of the UK has taken him to other sites in York such as Clifford’s Tower, as well as a visit to the University of Leeds.