Voting Open For 2018 NTAs

The National Television Awards is the time for you to pick the winners, so take your chance urges Maddie Scarlett

Halloween or Christmas might not have passed yet, but awards season is fast approaching in the world of Film and TV.

This week the voting opened for the National Television Awards which will be broadcast live from the O2 in London on Tuesday 23rd January 2018. Anyone can vote and it’s up to YOU to decide who wins.

The usual categories are up again this year; challenge show, crime drama, talent show, drama, TV presenter, factual entertainment, drama performance, serial drama, serial drama performance, comedy, newcomer, daytime, and TV judge.

A lot of the usual names are up there again, such as Ant & Dec, Graham Norton, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sheridan Smith. It’s certainly a hard task to pick between the multitude of entertaining actors and personalities on offer. You’ve also got the task of choosing favourites from a diverse bunch of shows, from the light entertainment likes of Love Island and The Great British Bake Off, to comedy from both sides of the pond with The Big Bang Theory and Peter Kay’s Car Share, to heavy drama from Broadchurch, Game of Thrones and Westworld.

New this year, in honour of the late King of TV himself, the NTAs have introduced a special award: The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. This is to celebrate Bruce’s long career of over 75 years in the showbiz industry. Programmes that have excelled in providing unadulterated amusement and fun are up for nomination, including Take Me Out, Celebrity Juice and Have I Got News for You.

It’s a mega-TV-fest and not to be missed out on. You don’t have to vote in every section and I guarantee you will find someone/something you love and can back. Voting closes at 11pm on Friday 27th October 2017.

Vote here: https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote