Legal Legacy

As graduation looms, and other students like myself face the daunting prospect of ‘entering the real world’, I am becoming increasingly concerned with which career it is that I should be pursuing. The general advice is to think about what matters to you – how it is that you can help make a difference. As someone who is clueless as to what this is for me, I find myself looking for more advice. However, when I heard Funke Abimbola’s story, there was no generic job-acquiring advice to sift through, but instead an emphasis on the values needed to overcome the obstacles that everyone will face at some point in their career, as well as in beginning one: perseverance, determination, hard work and ingenuity. It is through Abimbola’s stronghold on these values that she has gone on to become a multi-award winning lawyer. Funke Abimbola was born in Nigeria, into a family of medics. At the age of 16 she set out to convince her father that rather than “follow in the footsteps of the rest of her family in studying Medicine, she should study Law. As the eldest child, she knew that this would not be an easy task. She has clear advice for others who are facing the same challenge: “Remain focused and resolute about what you want to do and why. Have solid, valid reasons to back you up.” She adds, “get the support of your teachers. My teachers played a key role in convincing my father to let me read law and I have no doubt that, had they not intervened, I would have ended up studying medicine.”

Abimbola was able to persuade her father, “to continue funding my studies at a private school and then as an overseas student reading law at Newcastle.” It was immediately after graduating from university that Abimbola “returned to Nigeria for the summer holiday and ended up staying for almost three years.” Enrolling in the Nigerian Law School, Abimbola studied towards the Nigerian Bar, as well as gaining over two years’ experience at a top law firm in Lagos. She was then admitted “as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria” but decided to return to the UK, “completing the transfer test to qualify as a solicitor here.” On arrival in the UK, Abimbola applied to the Law Society to reduce her training contract based on her experience in Nigeria. They reduced her pre-admission training requirement from two years to just six months, however Abimbola found it difficult to find a firm to work with. She admits, “I thought the six months would be easy to find, but had underestimated the amount of cultural and racial bias that I would experience because of my obviously African name and being black.” She had dreamed of becoming a corporate lawyer, but faced multiple opponents, one recruiter even saying that “corporate law was too competitive for a black woman.”

At this point, with others telling her the impossibility of the task, Abimbola could have given up her aspirations entirely or gone back to Nigeria. But ‘giving up’ does not appear to be in Abimbola’s vocabulary. Determined to prove the recruiters wrong, she “cold-called the top 100 UK corporate law firms and 50 in-house legal teams, speaking to the team leaders in each to convince them to interview me.” In her twenties and determined to get to where she wanted to be, Abimbola did the only thing she could – force people to see and speak to her. The reactions were mixed: “Some hung up or refused to take my call but some did agree to speak to me.” After securing several interviews, Abimbola accepted an offer to qualify within a large, fully-listed PLC within the entertainment sector, eventually being admitted as a solicitor in September 2000. Abimbola’s Nigerian heritage and her time in Nigeria may have made her entrance into the legal world a difficult one, but she now sees this as an asset: it allows her “to relate to corporate clients from a broad range of cultures and backgrounds.” She adds that “many of my clients had actually worked in Nigeria at some point in their career, making me stand out even more.” Her name is particularly important to this: “Ironically, having initially struggled to find six months experience due to my African name, my name then made me unique and became my USP. There aren’t many UK corporate solicitors called Funke!” From here, the only way was up for Abimbola. After working as an Assistant So- licitor for a few firms, she was promoted to Associate before becoming a Senior Solicitor at IBB. Soon, however, Abimbola was again facing obstacles in the workplace. She had her son at 28 and returning to work after a year of maternity leave “found that no-one else working in corporate law at my firm was having children at that age.” Childcare was difficult as “flexible working simply did not work when I was working in Central London due to the long hours culture”. She found this an “isolating and difficult time”, especially “coupled with my marriage breaking down “and becoming a single mother.”