Don’t be fooled: Theresa is teetering on the Edge

Four months after the snap election, nearly everybody can decipher May’s false sense of stability. May is unsuccessfully hiding her road to downfall and the growing tensions inside the Conservative party. Forever critical of Labour’s previous divisions and the instability of Jeremy Corbyn, her reservations about Labour’s inefficiency to govern have now come back to bite her. I hope they leave a nasty bruise. Once filled with the promise of strength and stability, and a fabulous, golden money tree that will give supplies to all, she is now the perfect antonym to stability once promised.

Before May had even called the snap election in June 2017, we were aware of her instability. Once a fierce Remainer, she soon became a Brexiter. Once in power she revealed she would never call a snap election, once that power was tested, she called a snap election. And then during the election she announced a new social care policy including a new dementia tax. When she realised the negative reception and the potential damage this could have on her campaign, she issued a U turn. May is a clear indicator of indecision and is both a weak leader of the Conservative party and a pathetic excuse for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Her lack of stability and integrity can now be seen by all as we currently witness the beginning of her downfall. Having started her journey as prime minister without winning a general election, her embarrassing result in June could not even strengthen her prime ministerial integrity. May’s weakness and instability will forever define her as the PM who failed.

June 2017 was a victory for the losers. May failed to increase her majority as intended, but the Conservatives still remained the largest party. The election was a victory for the losers as it proved the underlying weaknesses of May and the growing desire for change. Even if I was a Tory, I would still say that the Conservative campaign was shameful. May clearly did not understand the extent of her opposition and with her accepted knowledge of her party’s stability, did not even consider it could be so strong. She was reluctant to attend TV debates and to face Jeremy Corbyn, this in itself proves her underlying weakness. During this campaign we also saw a return to personality politics. May personally attacked Corbyn throughout the run up to the election which went against her favour. Frankly, the general public saw two polarised personalities and were persuaded by the one who likes to make homemade jam, instead of making cuts to social care policy.

The Conservatives may be the largest party, but May certainly does not have a majority. Her party is in shambles. Her foreign secretary has only recently published a Brexit article critiquing her approach to Brexit and the re-emergence of Rees-Mogg on the centre stage has returned the Tory party back to its traditional roots as favour of fox hunting and anti-abortion sentiment prevails.

May’s weakness is as undeniable as Corbyn’s strength. As the year comes to a close, there certainly will not be an election any time soon. However, with voting intentions showing a clear persuasion to Labour, it looks like it will not be long before we see a Labour government and a return to stability. May as leader may be the best of a bad bunch for the Tory party, but she will certainly go down in history as the one whose false sense of stability created her own destruction.