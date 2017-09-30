Le Tour de (North) Yorkshire

We’re lucky to live and study in such an amazing city, but there’s much more to North Yorkshire than just York and nearby Leeds – and it might be easier than you think to explore by public transport…

Head to the Coast

Yorkshire is famed for its coastline and transport links are fairly simple. The 840 bus will take you to Whitby, where you can visit the seventh century Abbey where Bram Stoker set Dracula, or there are bus and train routes to Scarborough for a day at the beach, though you might have to wait for the sun to shine!

Go to Town

Yorkshire is full of quaint little towns and villages perfect for a chilled day out. Take the 31X bus from Exhibition Square to visit Helmsley, the only market town in the North York Moors National Park. By train you can reach Knaresborough (pictured), where you can visit Mother Shipton’s Cave, explore the castle ruins, and hire a rowing boat for a paddle below the iconic viaduct.

Get into the Countryside

There are plenty of bus services to the nearby North York Moors National Park. Alternatively, you could head further afield to the Yorkshire Dales: take the train to Leeds and then pick up the Settle-Carlisle line to Horton-in-Ribblesdale, Ribblehead or Dent to explore the Yorkshire Three Peaks area. And if you’re not keen on all that public transport, York’s Outdoor Society organises walks in the countryside every Sunday.