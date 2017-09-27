The best icebreakers to play this Freshers’ Week

Getting to know your flatmates during Freshers’ Week is mandatory. Getting to know them well, however, is the foundation for a fantastic first year. It’s important you feel comfortable with others and yourself going forward in this new environment – and structured fun is not beneath any set of acquaintances. Here’s four ways to get a great start to the year for any flat:

Flatmate Bingo

The aim is to find out as much about your new housemates as possible. Write a list of statements (e.g. “has a birthday in October”; “plays a musical instrument”; “plans to go out every night in Freshers”) and then try and match each housemate to a statement. The first one to fill all their boxes wins! As well as a great game to get people talking, it might be useful to know whose birthday is coming up, who hates a dirty kitchen, or who you might be letting in at 4am.

Secret Snowball Fight

Everyone writes something interesting about themselves on a piece of paper. It could be a treasured memory, embarrassing story, secret talent, hidden tattoo; something that isn’t obvious. When you’re finished, scrunch your paper into a ball and have fun chucking ‘snowballs’ across the room at each other. When the fight subsides, pick up a snowball each and read out its contents in turn. As a group, try to identify who the secret info belongs to. It’s funny seeing what people attribute to you!

Never Have I Ever…

You probably know this as a popular drinking game. It’s often fun, revealing, and builds camaraderie quickly in an atmosphere of no judgement and shared embarrassment. Going around the circle, each person makes a statement about what they have never done (e.g. “Never have I ever been to America”) and everyone who has done it drinks. Encourage each other to elaborate on what might be an interesting story.

Scavenger Hunt

Split the group into two teams, and each team comes up with a list of, say, 10 items that the opposition must acquire. Try to keep to things that can be found in the immediate area – in pockets, the kitchen or around the college. To make it harder, use multimedia. The hunt items might be a YouTube video, a sound effect, a selfie with a porter, or the answer to an obscure question that can be googled. First team to track down everything wins!

All images by Holly Huxter