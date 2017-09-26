Societies: Some of the Brightest

The University has around 200 societies for you to join. Here are just a few you can try out!

United Nations

UNA represents the objectives of the UN, through talks from guest speakers, campaigns, and workshops, and hosts one of the most successful Model United Nations conferences in the country. Training sessions are weekly.

Body Positivity

A society ready to fight against the diet culture and body image issues faced by students, because life is much more beautiful than a number on a scale! Join for some fun, foodie, and chilled socials.

Anti-Trafficking

Passionate about human rights and fighting the injustice of human trafficking in the UK and across the world. They run campaigns, events, and fundraisers as part of a global anti-trafficking movement.

Douglas Adams

One of the most student-y of societies, they run a different event every Tuesday, from battling cardboard robots to mad science experiments. No Douglas Adams knowledge necessary – just a sense of humour!

Re-Enactment

A social hub for historical re-enactors of all periods. From Viking and Saxon combat sessions to Medieval feasts, they offer a program of craft sessions, pub crawls, film nights, and Witch Burning! (No witches harmed.)

Comedy

Do you like to laugh? Who doesn’t?! ComedySoc runs weekly fun, pressure-free workshops in improv, writing, and stand-up. Shows are every Wednesday in V/045 – go to the Week 2 Showcase at 8pm for laughs a’plenty!

Ultimate Frisbee

Very welcoming to all abilities – no experience required. They’ll teach you how to throw and play, both indoors and outdoors. Autumn sessions are dedicated to newbies, with two upcoming beginners’ tournaments.

Nouse

The biggest media outlet on campus, with over 70 student staff members. Alumni have gone onto successful journalism careers in The Guardian, The Financial Times, and numerous other publications. Elections are on 11 October!