Scott Mills and Chris Stark to headline York Freshers’ Festival

YUSU’s 2017 Freshers’ Festival will feature two stages on Campus West, BBC Radio One DJs, drag superstars and a GIF photo van – followed by free entry into Fibbers.

Nouse can exclusively reveal the outdoor festival’s line-up, including Scott Mills and Chris Stark (BBC Radio One), Karen Harding, Reading and Leeds favourites The Sherlocks, and York-based drag act Haus of Dench. Other DJs and student acts will also be performing.

Alongside live music playing until 11pm, the Students’ Union have booked face and body painting, vegan-vegetarian food-vans, Hidden Village chill-out tents, and an outdoor bar.

This year’s festival will also host a new Parklife Festival inspired Smallest Club In The World, featuring popular student nights such as Drop., Soul Candy and more.

We encourage all students, not just freshers, to experience what is on offer

A YUSU spokesperson stated that they have “taken feedback from Campus Takeover 2016 and implemented both a Freshers’ Bundle Ticket” (£30 for Freshers’ Festival, Comedy Night and Viking Raid) and a price drop of individual Freshers’ Festival tickets by 25%.

The spokesperson commented further:

“We encourage all students, not just freshers, to experience what is on offer. We strive to continuously evolve and tailor our events to fit with our ever-expanding student demographic.

“We want to offer an event which is appealing to all – whether that be the main-stage acts, the food or the activities on offer. The events are entirely about the student experience, the feedback we receive and how we can best tailor those factors in order to create the most memorable night of the freshers’ calendar.”