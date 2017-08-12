Festival Republic have announced a new three year, Leeds-based project providing a step up for female led bands and solo artists. The successful candidates will receive one week’s studio time, travel, accommodation, mentor access and a performance slot at a Live Nation Festival or Festival Republic Festival.

The initiative will provide a core female band, female musician or female solo artist with the studio time each month in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In addition, it will also support women who want to work in sound engineering and production by offering studio apprenticeships.

The PRS Foundation recently highlighted that women represent only 16% of UK songwriters and composers and that there is a lack of women in other roles across the industry. ReBalance responds to this by supporting both artists and up and coming female engineers, offering valuable studio time and industry support. The aim of the project is to strengthen the talent pipeline and progression routes for female artists and engineers.

Artists and engineers will be nominated by industry experts (labels, managers, streaming services, publishers, promoters, agents, journalists, etc).

There will be two chosen apprentices over the course of the programme. During the first 18 months they will work with engineers in-house at Old Chapel Music Studio, during the latter half of the programme they will be the lead/co- engineers on the project.

Vanessa Reed, CEO of PRS Foundation said: “I’m delighted that Festival Republic are responding to this by offering new opportunities which will support female artists alongside younger women who want to develop skills in music production and sound engineering. I’m also pleased that this is happening in Leeds, acknowledging the importance of promoting infrastructure and opportunities for talent development outside of London”.