BBC Music Introducing announce their line-up for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2017

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of BBC Music Introducing hosting stages at Reading and Leeds, showcasing some of the best emerging talent from across the UK

BBC Music Introducing has helped kick-start the careers of some of the biggest names in UK music today, such as Florence and The Machine, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Slaves, Jack Garratt, The 1975, Jake Bugg, Rae Morris, James Bay, Izzy Bizu and George Ezra.

This year the stage will host:

Reading Friday 25th August/Leeds Saturday 26th August:

Avenoir, Brooke Bentham, Honey Arcade, Moses, Olly Chamberlain, Phundo Art, Plaza, Rale, Scott Quinn, Sugarman, The Golden Age of TV and TOUTS.

Reading Saturday 26th August/Leeds Sunday 27th August:

Cassia, Colouring, Dan Stock, Ider, Island, KOYO, Pale Waves, Playing House,Sœur, Too Many Ts, Verschieden and Will Sin For Love.

Reading Sunday 27th August/Leeds 25th August:

Alibi, Anna Straker, Chroma, Deadset Dream, Ginger Snaps, Honey Lung, Low Island, Mosa Wild, Penguin, Queen Zee and The Sasstones, Rock Bottom Risers, and The Pale White.

There will also be surprise performances each day at both festivals.

BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens says: “Reading and Leeds is a huge deal for music fans and playing it is an even bigger deal. BBC Music Introducing is a really exciting part of the festival now, showcasing new talent that’s breaking through and championed by the shows that nominate them to play. You will see something new and awesome every time you stop by!”.

With headline sets lined up from the likes of hip-hop titan Eminem, and two of the world’s biggest bands in Muse and Kasabian, Reading & Leeds is set up to be the defining festival weekend of the summer, and has all the makings of an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for Reading & Leeds Festivals 2017 (August 25th – 27th) are on sale now.