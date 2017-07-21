Festival Update: Line-up for Transgressive takeover at Reading & Leeds Festival 2017

The British label, Transgressive records, will bring a whole host of exciting acts to the Alternative Stage at Reading on Friday, and Leeds on Saturday/Sunday night. The stage runs from 9.30pm until late, promising to further heighten the festival experience long after the massive headliners finish their slots.

The biggest of the unmissable exclusive appearances has to be Section Boyz, who will headline the stage. South London’s twice MOBO-winning rap act are sure to impress with highlights from their chart-busting mixtapes that have pleased so many up and down the country.

They will be warmed up by young MC Benny Mails, whose debut cut ‘I Blocked My Dealer’ dropped earlier this year to wide acclaim, and HMLTD, an innovative new band who have already built quite the reputation for their sensational live shows.

Also on the bill is XL Recordings’ hugely acclaimed New Gen collective, which features the freshest array of young rappers, singers and dancehall gurus currently making new music in the UK.

The Transgressive takeover will also see special guest DJ sets from 2016 headliner, Foals’ Edwin Congreave, Circa Waves, The Big Moon, Marika Hackman, Jen Long and BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens.

Toby L, the co-founder of Transgressive asserted that “It’s an honour to be invited back again in 2017, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about who’s joining us”.

He also added that “In Reading, we’ll continue our now-legendary silent disco party on Friday night. If scenes from last year are anything to go by, it’ll be once again gigantic. Radio 1’s Huw Stephens will be closing it out once again before an epic battle with our resident Bless DJs and Jen Long – it’s always huge, and a little bit hilarious”.

With headline sets lined up from the likes of hip-hop titan Eminem, and two of the world’s biggest bands in Muse and Kasabian, Reading & Leeds is set up to be the defining festival weekend of the summer, and has all the makings of an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for Reading & Leeds Festivals 2017 (August 25th – 27th) are on sale now.