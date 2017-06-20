Tradition Goes Pop

Aspects of Tadanori Yokoo’s 1960s poster art are redolent of bold, graphic adverts – coloured blocks and eclectic details, teeming with a heady range of bright images, textures and styles. This striking, effervescent approach has seen Yokoo become one of Japan’s most famous living artists, where he commands something of a cult following, but he is nigh on unknown elsewhere. At first glance, his posters appear to be chock-full of fun colours and soaring visuals, slotting neatly into the Andy Warhol school of Pop Art, with a heavy dash of Peter Max psychedelia. But look more closely and the manifold Japanese

elements jump out: geishas, samurais, rising suns, Hokusai-esque waves, Shinto Torii

gates, blossoms, Mount Fuji and lengths of Kanji calligraphy.

His posters diametrically opposed the clean, minimalist principles of modernism, which was the prevailing mood of Japanese design at the time. Rather, as Yokoo put it “I started fusing my innate Japanese aesthetic with American Pop Art”. So we find a brash, quality in his posters, with the stripes of kaleidoscopic lines and colours, but alongside this

is the influence of traditional woodblock ukiyo-e prints. The flatness of ukiyo-e prints and the flat, albeit bright, colours and aesthetic of pop art complement each other in a strikingly natural way, and this ability to effortlessly fuse together diverse visual styles is a testament to Yokoo’s talent and endurance. Indeed, in 1972 he was honoured with a solo show at MoMA.

His posters are graphic grab-bags and Yokoo is something of a visual magpie. The eclecticism of his aesthetic is reflected in the various techniques he experimented with, from collage and illustration to re-appropriating found photos and images, in the spirit of Dadaist collage artists.

However, behind the playful colours and shapes, there’s a darker intensity to his work, which he’s explored more in later life through his paintings. For centuries, Japan was a tightly closed country, keen to keep contact with the outside world to a minimum, and as such alternative ideas were imbued with a hefty dose of novelty and unfamiliarity. Japanese post-war society underwent rapid change and westernisation, and Yokoo’s work reflects the attempts to embrace and represent fresh, alternative influences in line with distinct Japanese tradition. You can see an unsettled, frantic element in his work, which is especially evident in his animations (which are available for your surreal viewing pleasure on Youtube). Rainbow-hued images flash and elide, the sharp editing colliding with the crackling fissures, stains and bursts of light produced by worn-in 60s film reels. In KISS KISS KISS 1964 Yokoo uses comic book images of kissing couples, the film opening to the strains of Dean Martin’s classic song ‘Kiss’. But the song vanishes, replaced with the unearthly, unnerving sounds of a theremin. We see the images shift, as different colours, rhythms and rotations manipulate them, and the apparent bliss of a kiss is questioned and distorted.