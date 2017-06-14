EDITOR’S OPINION: Jeremy Corbyn, Prime Minister

I normally try to keep this column politics free, but let’s face it, at the moment I can prob-ably make an exception. So ding-dong the wicked witch Theresa May is (almost) dead; Jesus Christ-cum-Aslan-cum-Superman Jeremy Corbyn is poised to become Prime Minister at the next general election (calling it for October); when I was live-tweeting election night I got a little too sweary and our Editor Luke got mad at me.

The only person Theresa May has to blame for her election loss is herself. In what would become a running theme throughout the campaign, she lied about her motivations, calling the election because the Tories were leagues ahead of Labour in the polls, wanting to sure up her administration for another five years, which, in party political terms, is fair enough. But she shouldn’t have claimed it was because she needed a mandate because op-position parties were frustrating Brexit, when Labour whipped its MPs to vote for Article 50, and by the same logic she should resign today and call another election, considering her mandate has actually been decreased.

Her campaign was lacklustre, as opposed to Corbyn’s invigorated campaign of hope, a fact I think even his greatest detractors cannot deny. Corbyn travelled the country meeting the people (he even shook this star struck writer’s hand), listening to concerns, firing people up in political rallies attended by hundreds. He appeared to the electorate everywhere, challenging Theresa May to TV debates, and actually turning up to one, even if it was at the last minute.

May, however, held a campaign that existed behind closed doors, only meeting Conservative Party activists, refusing to appear on debates, and performing a U-turn that she didn’t even have the guts to admit as such. It’s a reserved kind of politics she’s perused throughout her career, and while it may have worked as Home Secretary, it certainly doesn’t as Prime Minister campaigning for re-election.

May’s only option left has been to strike up a deal with the bigoted DUP, an arrangement that will surely collapse within months, bringing the chaos that she warned of rather than the stability she promised. But, after chaos comes order, after dark comes the light, and after May comes Prime Minister Corbyn. And I can’t wait.