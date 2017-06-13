Balls to the Wall

However, Balls quickly rowed back on this, be it for the sake of balance or admitting that his theory could be pretty ‘out there’.

“He’s always been a bit of a loner, though. Does he have the necessary attention to detail [to be Prime Minister]? He’d need to reach out socially and empathetically. In 2001 and 2004, we weren’t worried about Davis, but were were quite worried about Ken Clarke becoming leader.”

Indeed, David Davis came fourth in the 2001 Conservative leadership contest and third in the subsequent 2004 contest. To think he now stands a chance of winning the premiership is a world away from the West- minster Ed Balls knew – and this is symptomatic of the reality he now faces. For all he kept himself abreast with the day’s political chatter, politics has moved on without the former Shadow Chancellor.

The latest surge for Corbyn, of course, has been the main symptom. Eventually, Balls was pinned down to the subject, but stopped short of outright praising the Labour leader.

“I think there are two choices facing Jeremy going forward,” Balls said. “He has to de- cide: ‘is my style going to win in the end, in which case I should be even more of an outsider’, or does he say ‘I need to build a broad coalition and reach into the centre ground’?”

“He immediately followed this up by stating that he’d back the latter conclusion. Potentially, such a strategy could see his wife Yvette Cooper return to the frontbench, as the former Shadow Home Secretary has long been considered a favourite for a leadership challenge among moderate Labour MPs. While Balls wholly acknowledged the notion that Prime Minister Corbyn is now “on the agenda”, he seemed rather pessimistic about the challenges ahead.