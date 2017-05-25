Guide Dog Charity to receive all library book fines paid this Friday

If you’ve accidentally been accruing overdue book fines throughout the year, this Friday is the time to get debt free.

On the 26th of May all library fines paid at the Helpdesk will be donated to Guide Dogs For The Blind. In addition, seeing-eye dogs will be paying a visit to meet and greet stressed students.

Students are required to sign up for a slot to interact with the dogs, but if you haven’t done so already, you might be out of luck – the event is already sold out. However you might still be able to catch a glimpse of the friendly doggos between 12 and 3pm.

This is not the first time that the Library has encouraged students to pay in their fines to a good cause instead of into the University’s budget surpluses. Over Roses weekend £237.10 was raised for York Mind and Lancashire Mind in lending debts, and a combination of fines and donations from a recent Book Swap resulted in a £418.50 donation to Book Aid International.

Academic Liaison Librarian Elizabeth Simpson told Nouse that staff “wanted to offer some opportunities for students to relax and de-stress during the examination period”.

Students can take a break from their revision schedule to come and pet the dogs, and to find out more about the life-changing work of Guide Dogs for the Blind”, she said. “We’re donating all Library fines paid on the day to say thank you to Guide Dogs for the visit.”