Festivals 2017: Blonde announced as second Big D headliner

The deep house duo is set to join rapper Lethal Bizzle at the largest student-run festival on campus in two week’s time

After much anticipation, the organisers of Big D announced on Monday the identity of their second headliner. Blonde, a DJ duo hailing from Bristol, have over 100 million Spotify streams to their name and have worked with the likes of Craig David, SIGLA and Karen Harding.

The pair join rapper Lethal Bizzle as the second act to headline the event on 5th June, with more acts set to be announced. Both artists have multiple top 40 singles to their name, making this year’s Big D one of the biggest and best to date.

An entirely student-run event, the site of Big D is spread throughout Derwent College and is set to include 2 brand new stages, live performing artists, immersive visual areas and four bars. This year’s team have a tough act to follow, with previous year’s having hosted Chase & Status, Fuse ODG, Pendulum, Redlight, Dimitri from Paris, Roll Deep, Katy B, and many more.

Blonde are best known for their singles ‘I Loved You’ with Melissa Steel and ‘All Cried Out’ with Alex Newell, which both peaked in the top 10 of the UK charts. Lethal Bizzle, on the other hand, is fresh off the release of his hit new song ‘I Win’ featuring Skepta, a high energy track bound to be an instant hit on the Big D main stage.

With a different theme each year, this year’s concept is ‘An American Dream’, promising iconic American style and big city excitement. Speaking on this creative choice, Derwent College chair Rachel Moore said, “Choosing this year’s theme involved a lot of debate. Our creative Director Lucy Goodstadt along with the rest of the creative team pitched 4 incredible themes to us. We felt that An American Dream was a bit different though. It’s a challenging theme to execute – but with an event like Big D why play it safe? I’m confident this theme can make this on of the best Big D’s ever”.

With such a diverse student population, however, picking artists with a broad appeal can be a challenge. Moore is confident, however, that Lethal Bizzle and Blonde are the best choices for York students. “Choosing headliners that cater to everyone’s music taste is always going to be tricky. I personally am so excited to see Blonde. They are always a fun live act”.

With tickets on sale at just £26, and the first release selling out in just 30 minutes, it’s clear that this is going to be the event to top of an incredible year of Derwent College events.

Big D will take place in Derwent College, Heslington West Campus on 5th June. The event can be found here, and tickets can be bought here.