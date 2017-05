York overwhelm Lancaster in tense contest

The white rose was able to maintain its longstanding record of home wins last weekend when York secured the Roses 2017 title with a woman’s badminton victory on Sunday afternoon. The final score stood at 206.5-159.5. However, despite the victory the tournament proved far closer than expected. Last time York hosted Roses it was a more comfortable victory with the men’s cross country being the event which pushed York over the line. That year’s overall scores stood at 227.5-141.5. A score difference of 86, far greater than this year’s 47. York have not lost a home Roses since 1985 and have achieved two away wins at Lancaster, last winning away from home in 2008, where they won by just two points. This year’s result leaves the competition’s standings at 27-25 to York.

Despite winning by a clear margin, there were some surprises. York were able to produce a huge win in dance competitions, winning practically everything available: from jazz, tap and contemporary, to street and ballet. In contrast disappointing results at the swimming

meant York lost both the men’s and women’s events. Credit has also been shone on

some of the more unusual events, which took place at Roses.

York took home two victories in the snow sports events as well as having a very successful Thursday at the equestrian. Even the University of York library staff were victorious over their Lancaster counterparts in their academic quiz. However, older students were disappointed with Roses compared to when York last hosted the event. One third year student expressed his disappointment at the opening ceremony in comparison to the fight night which was its 2015 equivalent. “The basketball just did not have the same hype as the boxing did. Although it was a great game it just lacked intensity. Just look at the reactions from the Joshua fight, I wish York had tried to emulate that. They didn’t even have a boxing event this time round.”