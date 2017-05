York get final win over worthy rugby tourists

The firsts delivered a much needed win for UYRUFC following two close losses earlier in the weekend. In the last event of the entire Roses competition, an estimated 2500 spectators watched on as York defeated Lancaster 25-12. York took a narrow 10-5 lead into the half time break, having withstood a long period of pressure from the belligerent Lancaster forwards. Yet two tries in the second half gave the home side the win, and the University of York the last points of the Roses tournament.

York’s tries came courtesy of Alex Davey, Robbie Stewart and Charlie Dransfield – who was also awarded man of the match. Along with the help of the boot of Matthew Barton, which held fast in windy conditions, the team in black and gold were able to overcome a dogged Lancaster display, despite having lost two men to yellow cards. Victory in the men’s 1s prevented UYRUFC from being whitewashed by an enthusiastic touring party. Lancaster had emerged on top in two closely fought affairs on the Saturday, firstly 23-17 in the 3s fixture, and then 31-30 in the 2s match up. A Lancaster comeback saw them go ahead by six in the 2s fixture, until a late try brought York back to within a point of regaining their lead. The conversion was missed, however, and the tourists held on for the narrowest of victories.

York’s women completed an impressive whitewash of their Lancastrian counterparts, going so far as to not concede a single score across their two fixtures. The 2s, having this year completed their first season competing in BUCS, defeated Lancaster 36-0 on the Saturday afternoon. York 1s added 48 more to their tally of 649 points scored in competitive fixtures this season with an outstanding win in front of a healthy 22 Acres crowd.

In the sole league fixture of the weekend, a physical Lancaster team stormed away in the second half to win 36-10. The Lynxes led just by the as the whistle blew for half time, but a flurry of second half scores delivered Lancaster a deserved victory.