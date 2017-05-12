Key Menswear Trends for Spring/Summer 17

Cotton Macs

Practicality levels with suavity, the seasonably relevant piece updates itself in soft hues, Peter Werth.

Tommy Clarke X M&S

Rising arial photographer Tommy Clarke has recently collaborated with British innovators M&S to designate his stunning photography away from the typical canvas, M&S.

Embroidered Slippers

Gucci opt for high extravagance in their embroidered slipper collection. Expect the combination of velvet and embroidery to twinningly trickle their way to your average slipper, Gucci.

Subtle Stripes

Stripes and blocs make their prominent placement apparent in S/S17. The growing trend of stripes and blocs display a desire for simplicity in key pieces, Paul Smith.

Hexagonal Lenses

Seventies suave continues to prosper, though keeping its subtle vibe with a sharper finishing to the typical, rounder lenses, Ray Ban.