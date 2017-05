York stick it to Lancaster yet again

UYHC ROUNDED OFF another successful Roses tournament by taking 11 of the 18 points on offer to both the indoor and outdoor teams. Impressively, York’s ladies’ teams went unbeaten for the entire weekend, winning eight points to Lancaster’s one.

Notably, however, the visitors improved upon their performance in last year’s tournament (where they failed to win a single outdoor game), typified by their imposing 4-1 victory in the men’s 1s match-up. Incoming club president Tom Cadman said that this year “was a lot more contested than in previous years, which meant the atmosphere was even more electric”.

Hockey began with the indoor fixtures on Saturday afternoon, which featured a memorable performance from first year Harriet Jeanes, scoring two exceptional goals as the women’s 1s romped to a 5-2 victory. However, most of the drama was kept for Sunday’s out-door fixtures.

After a professional 4-1 win for York’s women’s 3s, the home side secured a 2-1 victory in the men’s 3s with a last minute penalty corner, scored by Rob Walters.York men’s 2s captain Matt Hyde bagged the score of the week-end with an incredible strike into the top left corner via the crossbar. The goal, scored in a 4-0 victory, won Hyde a cool £100 through a bet with hockey club alumni. Hyde said, “I’m still waiting on my commission from this money, maybe I’ll get half, others believe I should get it all, but who knows? I’ll happily take a couple of blue VKs and a tinnie if it’s offered”.

York’s women’s 2s were trailing by a single goal for much of their fixture, only for Emma Ferguson to convert a last minute equaliser from a short corner, sending the supporters on the touchline into delirium.Lancaster’s only victory on the JLD came in the last game of the day, where they won 4-1 in the men’s 1s. Yet by that time York’s supporters were already well into the party spirit and were reflecting on a job well done, while, unsurprisingly, decidedly inebriated